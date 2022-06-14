Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 5.2% in May 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.9% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 17.55% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.66% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 66.21% in May 2022, a 0.68% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.19% in May 2022, marking a 6.35% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 6.8% in May 2022, a 33.33% drop from April 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 5.44% in May 2022, a 31.43% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 15.2% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Intel posted 49 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 113.04% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 34 jobs and a 3.03% growth. Orange with 23 IT jobs and Microsoft with 19 jobs, recorded a 20.69% drop and a 13.64% drop, respectively, while Vodafone Group recorded a 5.56% increase with 19 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 54.42% share in May 2022, a 9.09% increase over April 2022. Egypt featured next with a 13.15% share, down 1.69% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 5.44% share, a drop of 20% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.17%, down by 2.75% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.82% share, registered a growth of 1.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.55% share, down 10.98% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.45%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.