Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 4.65% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 33.47% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering a decrease of 0.95% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 72.55% in December 2021, a 22.92% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.8% in December 2021, marking an 18.27% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.84% in December 2021, a 9.33% drop from November 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.5% in December 2021, a 23.53% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 10.49% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during December 2021 over previous month.

Orange posted 90 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered an increase of 25% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 67 jobs and a 63.41% growth. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 50 IT jobs and Microsoft with 48 jobs, recorded a 19.05% rise and a 6.67% rise, respectively, while Vodafone Group recorded a 40.3% decline with 40 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 49.13% share in December 2021, a 29.93% decrease over November 2021. Egypt featured next with a 12.23% share, down 1.85% over the previous month. Morocco recorded a 9.34% share, a growth of 35% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.98%, down by 18.02% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 21.91% share, registered a decline of 25.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.53% share, down 31.89% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.