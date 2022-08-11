Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 6.9% in July 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 6.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.43% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.92% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 0.14% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 58.88% in July 2022, a 6.42% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 21.27% in July 2022, marking a 17.12% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 8.79% in July 2022, a 43.18% drop from June 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.62% in July 2022, a 20% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 15.27% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Orange posted 94 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 15.32% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 54 jobs and a 1.82% drop. Intel with 32 IT jobs and Vodafone Group with 23 jobs, recorded an 8.57% drop and a 39.47% drop, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 17.39% decline with 19 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 43.59% share in July 2022, a 4.62% decrease over June 2022. Egypt featured next with a 12.13% share, down 37.84% over the previous month. Morocco recorded a 10.9% share, a growth of 31.91% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.26%, down by 13.33% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.09% share, registered a decline of 16.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.3% share, down 30.69% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.35%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.