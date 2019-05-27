Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.4% in deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template23_Monthly_4_2019_technology___Middle_East_and_Africa_Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 47 technology industry deals worth $508.16m were announced for the region in April 2019, against the 12-month average of 45 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2019 with 37 transactions, representing a 78.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 19.2% and 2.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $261.31m, while venture financing deals totalled $246.86m.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 66.1% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $336m, against the overall value of $508.16m recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was CDC Group’s $180m stake acquisition of Liquid Telecom Group.

In second place was the $62m venture financing of Aqua Security Softwere by Insight Venture Management, Lightspeed Management Company, M12, Shlomo Kramer and TLV Partners and in third place was Avigdor Willenz, Viola Ventures, Intel Capital, ITI Venture Capital, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, Redline Capital Management, WRVI Capital and Zeev Ventures’ $35m venture financing of ProteanTecs.

The $32m venture financing of Vdoo Connected Trust by David Strohm, Dell Technologies Capital, GGV Capital, 83North, Mr. Avigdor Willenz, MS&AD Ventures, NTT Docomo Ventures and WRVI Capital and Emerge VC, Magma Venture Partners, Square Peg Capital and TLV Partners’ venture financing of Aidoc Medical for $27m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.