Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.4% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 141 deals worth $4.05bn were announced for the region during Q2 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 135 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q2 2019 with 96, representing a 68.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 35 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 24.8% and 7.1% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $2.41bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $883.63m and $750.71m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 71.9% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.91bn, against the overall value of $4.05bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was ATC Heston’s $1.85bn acquisition of Eaton Towers Holding.

In second place was the $626.06m private equity deal with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company by Emirates Investment Authority and in third place was CDC Group’s $180m stake acquisition of Liquid Telecom Group.

The $133.7m private equity deal with B Communications by Fuhrer Family and Searchlight Capital Partners and Proofpoint’s acquisition of Meta Networks for $120m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.