Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.2% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 138 deals worth $3.03bn were announced for the region during Q3 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 144 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q3 2019 with 98, representing a 71.01% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 35 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 25.4% and 3.6% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $2.12bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $723.88m and $185.36m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 79.2% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.4bn, against the overall value of $3.03bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $1.4bn acquisition of ClickSoftware Technologies

2) The $582.62m acquisition of Djezzy by VEON

3) Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, ION Crossover Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners’ $150m venture financing of monday.com

4) The $135m venture financing of Lightricks by Claltech, Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing group and Insight Partners

5) FirstRand, Metier Private Equity and VOX Telecom- Management Team’s private equity deal with VOX Telecom for $131.36m.

