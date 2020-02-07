Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.6% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 158 deals worth $4.02bn were announced for the region during Q4 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 151 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2019 with 119, representing a 75.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 30 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 19% and 5.7% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $2.78bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $935.2m and $310.61m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.91bn, against the overall value of $4.02bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intel’s $2bn acquisition of Habana Labs

2) The $455.62m acquisition of ECI Telecom by Ribbon Communications

3) David Fuhrer and Searchlight Capital Partners’ $181.23m private equity deal with B Communications

4) The $165m venture financing of Riskified by Entree Capital, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs & Co, Pitango Venture Capital, Qumra Capital and Winslow Capital Management

5) Aleph Venture Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Corner Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, La Maison Compagnie d’Investissement, Playground Global and Temasek Holdings (Private)’s venture financing of CommonSense Robotics for $110m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.