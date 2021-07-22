Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 37.88% in deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by JFrog’s $300m acquisition of Vdoo Connected Trust, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 91 technology industry deals worth $1.6bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 66 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 67 transactions, representing a 73.6% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 22% and 4.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $1.17bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $365m and $30.23m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 47.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $747m, against the overall value of $1.56bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JFrog’s $300m acquisition of Vdoo Connected Trust

2) The $127m venture financing deal with Firebolt Analytics by Angular Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dawn Capital, K5 Global, TLV Partners and Zeev Ventures

3) Aleph Venture Capital, Amiti Ventures, Liberty Venture Partners, Playground Global, Schusterman Family Investments, Third Point Ventures and Yuval Ariav’s $120m venture financing of Next Silicon

4) The $100m venture financing of Bringg Delivery Technologies by Cambridge Capital Group, GLP Ventures, Insight Partners, Next47, Pereg Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Shmuel Harlap and Viola Growth

5) Delek Automotive Systems, OurCrowd Qure and Zohar Zisapel’s venture financing of Hailo Technologies for $100m.

