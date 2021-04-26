Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 52.54% in deal activity during March 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by $10bn acquisition of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 90 technology industry deals worth $11.18bn were announced for the region in March 2021, against the 12-month average of 59 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2021 with 67 transactions, representing a 74.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 21 deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 23.3% and 2.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $10.2bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $980.9m.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 94.2% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $10.53bn, against the overall value of $11.18bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $10bn merger of ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage

2) The $160m acquisition deal with Afimilk by Livestock Improvement

3) Acrew Capital, Greenspring Associates, Insight Partners, ION Crossover Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, M12 and TLV Partners’ $135m venture financing of Aqua Security Softwere

4) The $130m venture financing of Wiz by CyberStarts, Index Ventures, Insight Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations

5) Bessemer Venture Partners, BlueRed Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Insight Partners, New Era Capital Partners, Pitango Venture Capital and Verizon Ventures’ venture financing of Optibus for $107m.

