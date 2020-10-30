Mobile data consumption in the Americas will record significant growth over 2020-2025. This growth will be majorly driven by operators’ strong focus on enhancing coverage of their 4G and 5G networks, growing adoption of data packages with larger quotas and growing consumption of data-intensive video and OTT applications.

Moreover, mobile data traffic will register significant growth in 2020, with shift to work from home trends as a result of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Although a number of LATAM operators have already engaged in 5G network trials and three local telcos – Antel Uruguay (2019) and TIM and Claro in Brazil (July 2020) – have already launched FWA 5G services, the region lags substantially behind in terms of mobile 5G deployments with no commercial services available to date.

GlobalData expects that the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic and the deterioration of the macroeconomic environment across the region will further delay the arrival of mobile 5G, pushing the first commercial releases to 2021. Operators in the region should consider reaching partnership to roll-out of 5G networks in a faster and more cost-effective way.