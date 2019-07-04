GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Uruguay is one of the most developed telecom markets in Latin America both in terms of NGN infrastructure development and service adoption.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in the country will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%, in local currency terms, between 2018 and 2023, mainly driven by the increasing demand for mobile data services, which will expand its contribution to total service revenue from 26.4% in 2018 to 36.8% in 2023.

The mobile data segment will not only be the largest revenue contributor but also the fastest growing, expanding at a CAGR of 9% over 2018-2023.

The mobile data segment will not only be the largest revenue contributor but also the fastest growing, expanding at a CAGR of 9% over 2018-2023.

Growth will be supported by the increasing adoption of mobile data services, particularly over smartphones and the rising adoption of 4G services with higher average revenue per user, as well as the expected launch of 5G mobile broadband services.

