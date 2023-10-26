MobileX is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) riding on the Verizon cellular network. Credit: Burdun Iliya / Shutterstock.

MobileX, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) riding on the Verizon cellular network, has entered the mass market in a big way, announcing this week that its SIM Kits are now sold in nearly 1,000 Walmart stores across the US and online at walmart.mymobilex.com under a multi-year agreement.

MobileX has floated under the radar of most US consumers since the official February 2023 commercial launch of its customised prepaid mobile plans. Nonetheless, the up-and-coming brand is set to make a splash through its exclusive arrangement with Walmart. Scoring such a large distribution deal is a feather in the cap of Peter Adderton, MobileX’s founder and CEO, who also originated the Boost Mobile brand in Australia and the US.

AI is the key

MobileX’s prime differentiator is that it encourages users to only pay for the level of service they need. The company’s app-based service uses artificial intelligence (AI) to customise a user’s best mobile price plan based on their exact consumption history rather than moving the user to an existing plan that only approximates their expected usage. Alternatively, MobileX customers can also craft service plans to their exact specifications.

After a free ten-day trial, the MobileX AI-guided data forecaster builds a customized plan to maximise user savings. The YOU customised plan starts at $4.08/month, including a $1.98/month access fee and data pricing at $2.10/GB. Talk and text options cost extra. To initiate service, Walmart customers can purchase the MobileX Activation SIM Kit for $9.88 – offset by a $10 credit upon activation and plan selection – and download MobileX’s dedicated app on the Apple and Google Play app stores. MobileX is compatible with most unlocked iPhones and Android devices. The carrier is sticking to a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) model, at least for the time being.

MobileX’s pitch of cost savings will resonate with certain customers. Prepaid MVNOs have traditionally appealed to consumers by offering lower subscription prices, which is clearly still a major selling point as numerous customers of rival MVNO Mint Mobile have lamented on social media that its pending acquisition by T-Mobile US could lead to higher service pricing. As the trend of popular MVNOs being acquired and transformed into operator secondary brands continues, independent MVNOs such as MobileX can fill the resulting gap.

Adderton takes on unlimited

MobileX CEO Adderton regularly assails US mobile operators for routinely promoting what he considers bloated and unnecessary unlimited data plans, especially since many customers offload their cellular usage onto WiFi networks at home and work. However, unlimited is what many US consumers have grown accustomed to, which is why MobileX also sells two unlimited data plans that the masses may warm up to more than its customised approach. The least expensive MobileX unlimited plan charges $14.88/month for 5GB of high-speed data, plus unlimited talk and text, while the other, a $24.88/month plan, supplies 30GB of high-speed data. Unlimited talk and text, including within Mexico and Canada, is also included in that higher-priced plan.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Looking ahead, Adderton intends to create the “global gigabyte,” enabling data bought for use on MobileX to be available on other networks worldwide with no international roaming charges or the need for a host operator’s SIM. In the meantime, however, he hopes to break US wireless customers of the unlimited habit and get them to sign up for MobileX’s AI-driven personalised service plans, a feat that may be easier said than done.