Automotive technology companies Mobileye and Valeo have formed a partnership to offer software-defined imaging radars for automated driving features.

The partnership was announced at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Announcing the partnership, France-based Valeo said that it will allow the parties to provide automakers with new technology quickly, enabling more intelligent automobiles.

Imaging radar is crucial component of automated driving sensing systems, enabling more sophisticated hands-free ADAS solutions and eyes-off automated driving features on motorways and city streets, Valeo explained.

Under the agreement, Valeo will oversee the new imaging radar product’s system design and the production of the system.

The image radar technology from Mobileye, together with the accompanying software and algorithms built within the Mobileye Radar chipset, will be incorporated into Valeo’s automotive software and hardware radar solutions.

Mobileye executive vice president of business development and strategy Nimrod Nehushtan said: “In this collaboration, automakers gain access to the latest cutting edge technology from Mobileye that they can trust will exceed industry expectations as we have proven before, while benefiting from the customization, industrialization, testing and support capabilities brought by Valeo.”

Valeo president of comfort and driving assistance systems business group Marc Vrecko said: “This is a great illustration of Valeo’s technological leadership in ADAS and of its capability to produce innovative technologies at scale.

“This collaboration will contribute to Valeo’s commitment to offer affordable, smarter and safer mobility.”

