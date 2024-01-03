US-based Modine has acquired intellectual property and other assets from TMG Core, a company specialising in liquid immersion cooling technology for data centres.
Through the acquisition, Modine, a thermal management solutions provider, aims to expand in the data center liquid cooling market.
TMG Core’s expertise in single- and two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology is particularly suited for data centers with high-density computing needs.
The technology involves submerging IT servers in tanks of non-conductive fluid, allowing for efficient heat dissipation, increased computing density and reduced energy and water usage.
Modine explained that the technology not only allows for a sealed environment that can support higher computing density but also offers the potential for heat reclaim.
The technology is also well-suited for edge data centre applications, which are essential for reducing latency in critical operations such as autonomous vehicle data processing, the company added.
Through the use of liquid immersion cooling, Modine aims to meet the changing demands of high-density computing environments by providing data centres all over the world with improved performance and efficiency.
Modine president and CEO Neil Brinker said: “Modine’s investment in liquid immersion cooling technology advances our strategy to expand our global data centre product offering and capture market opportunities that help us achieve our long-term growth targets.
“This investment strengthens Modine’s position in the rapidly growing data centre market, providing our customers with advanced solutions to support high-density, accelerated computing applications, such as generative artificial intelligence, 5G and machine learning.”
Modine climate solutions president Eric McGinnis said: “Modine’s investment in liquid immersion cooling technology expands the innovative solutions our Airedale brand can offer throughout the thermal chain, allowing us to cover air, liquid and hybrid systems.”