May to unveil university review

British prime minister Theresa May will today announce a review of higher education costs in the UK.

May will acknowledge that Britain now has “one of the most expensive systems of university tuition in the world”.

She is expected to announce a review designed to reduce the burden of university fees on students and could bring back grants for their living expenses.

Under former prime minister David Cameron universities tripled the cost of tuition for students from England and Wales to £9,000 per year, many times higher than the fees other European Union countries charge.

May is under pressure to lure younger voters a year after they cost her parliamentary majority with many turning to the opposition Labour Party which promised to eliminate student fees and restore grants.

Trudeau and Donald Jr in India

Two high profile westerners are in India today, though on unrelated visits.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India for his first official visit to the country over the weekend, while Donald Trump Jr — the executive director of the Trump Organization and son of the US president — is expected to arrive in Delhi today.

Trudeau and his family’s tour has been largely ignored by senior members of the Indian government so far with Trudeau yet to meet with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi.

The Canadian leader will fly into Mumbai tonight.

Meanwhile, potential buyers of a Donald Trump branded apartment in one of several developments around India are being offered dinner with Don Jr during his visit.

Finance ministers meet in Brussels

Eurozone finance ministers will convene in Brussels today to discuss how they can make the trading bloc’s economy more resilient as well as improve the macroeconomic outlook and conditions.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Ministers are also expected to review Greece’s economic adjustment programme, the reform of the European Stability Mechanism, and the appointment of the next ECB vice-president.

Last week it was revealed the economic committee of the European Parliament sees Irish central bank governor Philip Lane as a stronger candidate for the post of European Central Bank vice president than Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.