Database company MongoDB has launched a program for enterprises to build modern applications with advanced GenAI capabilities, with partners including Microsoft and AWS.

The MongoDB AI Applications (MAAP) program gives organisations the strategic roadmap and technology needed to quickly deploy GenAI applications at scale, the company said.

MAAP provides professional services, and an integrated end-to-end technology stack from itself and its partners, which include Anthrophic, AWS, Microsoft Azure and more.

The program aims to be a one-stop solution for enterprises that want to quickly and effectively embed GenAI into applications, the company said.

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm for GenAI among our customers, from agile startups to established global enterprises,” said Alan Chhabra, EVP of Worldwide Partners at MongoDB. “However, some are still navigating how best to integrate GenAI to solve the right business problems.”

“This program combines our robust developer data platform, MongoDB Atlas, with our own expertise, professional services, and strategic partnerships with leaders in GenAI technologies to provide comprehensive roadmaps for organisations of all sizes to confidently adopt and implement GenAI,” he added.

According to GlobalData’s deals database, the total value of US GenAI deals totalled $7bn in 2023. This marked a major increase over 2022 when deals totalled $3.3bn.

In 2018, the value of GenAI venture financing deals in the country was just $215m.

The volume and value of GenAI deals have been rapidly increasing in the US, driven by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.

In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027, a CAGR of 80%.