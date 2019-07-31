GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Morocco’s mobile telecoms market is changing, as user demand for mobile data is growing. The main driver behind this demand is video and social media content. GlobalData expects mobile data to overtake mobile voice as the biggest revenue contributor from 2020 onward, as shown in the chart below:

This growth is supported by increasing mobile data consumption, in line with telcos’ increasing focus on offering data-centric plans. All three major mobile network operators offer unlimited 4G data packages. For example, Inwi offers unlimited internet, unlimited national calls and SMS for only US$54.14.

Furthermore, Moroccan operators are offering smartphones at a competitive price to stimulate future data usage and drive data revenue. For instance, Orange Morocco offers a 4G smartphone, the Tecno NX, from only $62.59.

Additionally, Maroc Telecom is expanding its 4G+ network and Orange Morocco is deploying 4G in rural areas, supported by the Morocco Digital Plan 2020. The plan aims through regulatory reform to improve broadband penetration of household to support the growing data usage demand around the country.

Mobile data usage will also be driven in the future by 5G as several Moroccan operators are taking steps to develop their 5G network. For instance, Maroc Telecom conducted 5G trials in collaboration with Ericsson in March 2018.

Inwi is also conducting 5G trials in collaboration with Huawei and is installing new equipment on its radio to expand its backhaul fibre backbone network. Download the full report from

