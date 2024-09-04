Mosyle, an Apple device management and security company, has acquired Assetbots, a modern asset management software provider, for an undisclosed amount.
This acquisition is expected to provide Mosyle’s customers with enhanced operational synergies and cost-effective asset tracking solutions.
Assetbots is known for its advanced asset management software tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and schools.
Following the acquisition, Assetbots will continue to operate under the leadership of founder Chad Burggraf.
However, the asset management software provider will now benefit from the support and resources of Mosyle.
The acquisition allows Assetbots to extend its reach beyond Apple devices, offering templates and automation for tracking the lifecycle of various assets, such as IT equipment, furniture, vehicles, musical instruments, and other tools to support the schools and SMBs operation.
Mosyle’s customers stand to gain from the integration with Assetbots, which offers unique performance and operational synergy through Mosyle’s API.
This two-way synchronisation will help customers save significant time on configuration and maintenance tasks, the company highlighted.
The partnership also entails commercial benefits for Mosyle customers opting for Assetbots services.
Assetbots can now leverage Mosyle’s established processes, methods, and financial resources.
Mosyle CEO Alcyr Araujo said: “When I first checked Assetbots, I could immediately identify the same principles that allowed Mosyle to scale to more than 52,000 customers and seven million devices under management in less than eight years.
“Their obsessive goal of creating extremely high-quality software with unparalleled simplicity and affordability, something that I had only experienced before at Mosyle, immediately made me want to be part of their mission and growth.”
Assetbots founder and CEO Chad Burggraf added: “The total alignment on the vision of creating the highest quality tools on the market, while also achieving simplicity and affordability made Mosyle a perfect home for Assetbots.
“Their proven success in achieving that combined with their scale and resources will allow Assetbots to do the same for Asset Management software for Schools and SMBs.”