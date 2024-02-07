Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year collaboration aimed at advancing cloud solutions within Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies.
The partnership will use Google Cloud’s infrastructure to develop assistive intelligence, video content delivery, mapping, and AI capabilities, addressing real-world safety challenges.
In 2011, Motorola Mobility was spun-off from Motorola Inc. which changed its legal entity name to Motorola Solutions in the same year.
Motorola Mobility assumed responsibility for the company’s consumer-centric product lines, encompassing its mobile phone business, cable modems, and pay television set-top boxes. Motorola Solutions took charge of the public safety enterprise-focused product lines.
Google acquired Motorola Mobility for $12.5bn in May 2012 to secure Motorola Mobility’s patent portfolio, a strategic move aimed at safeguarding other Android vendors from potential legal disputes.
However, Google’s ownership proved to be short lived when, in January 2014, the tech giant announced its decision to sell Motorola Mobility to Lenovo for $6.91bn.
Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and CTO of Motorola Solutions, said: “Whether it’s enabling better protection for schools, identifying unusual activity at businesses, or more effectively securing large-scale events, real-time visibility and awareness are foundational for both public safety and enterprise security outcomes.”
The focus will be on developing capabilities that will be integrated into Motorola Solutions’ cloud security software, including Avigilon Alta. Avigilon Alta is a cloud-native video suite designed to provide enterprise security for organisations of all sizes.
Despite layoffs across the technology industry, 2023 saw key technology themes driving hiring across a range of industries. Cloud computing, big data and AI were among the leading technology sectors driving job postings, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database.
Cloud computing took the top spot for the most active job postings across the world, with a total of 1.4 million jobs posted since the beginning of the year. This was followed by big data, which had 916,000 active job postings since the beginning of the year.