On the eve of the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026), Huawei announced that it will officially launch the open source project for the A2A-T (Agent-to-Agent for Telecom) protocol supporting software during the event. This initiative aims to accelerate the global adoption and practice of telecom-grade agent-communication standards through open collaboration, and to jointly build an open, collaborative, and prosperous Agentic Internet era.

A2A-T Framework

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, highly Autonomous Networks are becoming a crucial direction for the communications industry, and the importance of industry collaboration is increasingly prominent. To this end, the A2A-T protocol, including the IG1453 beta version and the enhanced prompt meta-model IG1453A, was jointly released by global telecommunications industry partners at the TM Forum Accelerate Week on February 6, 2026. It aims to provide a unified interaction framework for multi-agent collaboration, addressing challenges faced by operators in automated production, such as collaboration efficiency, reliability, and security.

As a standardized agent interaction protocol, A2A-T marks a new stage in agent interaction, unlocking three major industry breakthroughs: a revolutionary improvement in integration efficiency, reducing the system integration cycle from “months” to “days”. Breaking the boundaries of task collaboration to support complex cross-domain, cross-vendor workflows; and accelerating industry ecosystem convergence by lowering interconnection barriers through unified standards, fostering a sustainable collaborative ecosystem.

While standards chart the course for the industry, open source is the optimal path to achieve widespread interoperability and rapid innovation. In line with the evolutionary consensus of the Autonomous Network industry, Huawei is going to open source the core supporting software for the A2A-T protocol, to practically propel this standard from industry consensus to global deployment.

This open source project will encompass key components for implementing the A2A-T protocol, including:

A2A-T Protocol SDK: Provides integration tools for standardized interaction between agents.

Registry Center: Enables authentication, addressing, and skill management for multiple agents.

Orchestration Center: Supports low-code/no-code visual workflow orchestration, with pre-built high-value solution packages.

More detailed information will be officially announced during MWC 2026 at the Global Autonomous Network Industry Summit​ (14:30~16:00, March 2, 2026, Sofitel Barcelona Skipper Hotel). We cordially invite global industry partners to attend the launch event on-site or follow the project’s progress through online channels, working together to promote the prosperity of the Agentic Internet.