The head of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to do away with net neutrality.

The FCC’s chairman, Ajit Pai, has ordered the committee to vote on the current net neutrality rules, imposed under the Obama administration. The Obama-era rules ensured internet service providers (ISPs) couldn’t block websites or impose limits on users depending on their content. This made open internet accessible to all.

If Pai has his way, however, this could all change. This is what he said:

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet. Instead, the FCC would simple require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that’s best for them and entrepreneurs and other small businesses can have the technical information they need to innovate.”

The argument from Pai is that broadband providers like AT&T and Verizon will be able to make more money from the internet, and use this to invest in their provisions and roll out broadband to more parts of the US. This would make connect more Americans online.

However, there are a whole host of issues at stake here. These are just some of the things that could change if the FCC ends net neutrality.

What will change if net neutrality ends?

1. It could spell the end of cryptocurrencies

One issue with net neutrality is that ISPs could decide to throttle access to certain sites, which is where they downgrade the speed of your broadband access. According to Motherboard, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are concerned that net neutrality could lead to ISPs throttling bitcoin exchanges.

For instance, lawyer Marvin Ammori, who is part of the Fight for the Future campaign group for net neutrality, explained it like this:

“If Comcast is the monopoly provider in an area, the provider could decide there’s a preferred Bitcoin exchange.”

ISPs could charge certain sites higher prices in order for them to not be throttled. This could affect access to digital currencies like bitcoin and ethereum.

2. Your Netflix binges might get more expensive

In keeping with the throttling / charging companies theme, there are concerns that the end of neutrality could put more costs on the consumers. Let’s take the example of Netflix. Netflix may have to pay higher costs to ISPs to ensure that it is the fast lane of traffic for customers. As a result, this could lead to Netflix putting up their prices.

This could affect any parts of the internet where there are charges, such as other subscription sites including Spotify.

3. New internet startups may find it harder to get off the ground

At the moment, all internet traffic is treated equally which is good for startups. They can have access to the same data and customers as bigger companies. Yet, this could change.

Around 1,000 startups and investors in the startup community created Startups for Net Neutrality. The group sent a letter to Pai, summing up their concerns:

“The success of American’s startup ecosystem depends on an open internet with enforceable net neutrality rules, ensuring that small companies can compete on a level playing field without the threat that their services will be discriminated against by big cable and wireless companies.”

The FCC’s vote surrounding net neutrality will take place on 14 December.