KPN announced in November 2023 that it plans to invest more than €4.5bn ($4.8bn) until 2027 in digitalization, including developing new 5G services. Credit: Marko Aliaksandr via Shutterstock.

The main Netherlands mobile network operators are continuously investing in 5G network expansion to drive the uptake of 5G subscriptions.

KPN, the largest player in the Netherlands mobile market which has a 48.2% market share, for example, had switched off its 3G network, and will phase out its 2G network by April 2025 in order to free up spectrum for 4G and 5G networks. The operator had successfully tested 5G standalone technology in March 2023 to bring users faster internet speed and lower latency as soon as the 3.5GHz frequency auction completes.

Netherlands Mobile Subscriptions Image Source: GlobalData

Aiming at further improve its 5G service, KPN announced in November 2023 that it plans to invest more than €4.5bn ($4.8bn) until 2027 in digitalization, including developing new 5G services.

Launching a 5G service in April 2020, VodafoneZiggo partnered with EFFECT Photonics, a photonics semiconductor company, to enhance the operator’s 5G connectivity to its existing mobile networks utilizing photonic system-on-chips.

In January 2023, VodafoneZiggo teamed up with Nokia to upgrade the operator’s IP network, enabling a new generation of fixed and mobile services such as 5G, to provide sufficient capacity for the growing network traffic.