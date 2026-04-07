NeuBird AI secures $19.3m for Falcon platform focused on enterprise production operations. Credit: SuPatMaN/Shutterstock.com.

NeuBird AI has released its autonomous production operations agent, launching the new NeuBird AI Falcon engine aimed at offering continuous predictive intelligence for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructures.

The company states that these updates are intended to change how enterprise teams monitor and maintain production environments, shifting the operational focus from reactive interventions to proactive issue prevention and maintenance.

The NeuBird AI Falcon platform features Preventive Risk Insights, which are designed to identify and flag potential risks before traditional alert mechanisms trigger.

The platform also includes an Advanced Context Map, which provides a real-time graphical representation of service dependencies and infrastructure health, enabling greater operational visibility.

NeuBird AI claims that this combined capability allows teams to reduce alert noise by upwards of 78% and move from incident detection to resolution in minutes instead of hours. In addition, the new agent integrates into established site reliability engineering (SRE), DevOps and IT operations workflows, removing the requirement for major changes to existing toolchains.

Another significant component is NeuBird Desktop, which lets engineers invoke the NeuBird AI agent directly from the command-line interface (CLI). This tool aims to facilitate root cause investigation, system dependency exploration, and automated remediation directly within the developer’s primary workflow.

According to NeuBird AI, teams using these new capabilities can trigger automated fixes with coding agents such as Claude Code and Cursor, update operational runbooks, and link remediation activities directly to organisational change workflows from the same environment.

A further release under this announcement is NeuBird AI FalconClaw, currently available as a technical preview. The tool serves as a production operations skills hub, compatible with the OpenClaw ecosystem and designed to enable teams to document, validate and apply repeatable, compliant operational skills.

NeuBird AI FalconClaw launches with 15 native skills out-of-the-box and is intended for broader customisation and expansion within complex environments.

The new features in Falcon aim to move production operations away from fragmented and manually-intensive approaches.

Previously, engineers navigated disparate systems. They tracked incidents in one platform, reviewed telemetry logs stored elsewhere, and managed the response process across separate dashboards, ticketing solutions, and communication tools. NeuBird AI’s approach consolidates these activities.

Using the Falcon engine, the agent correlates telemetry, signals, and events to deliver automated root cause analysis and remediation without requiring manual intervention from an engineer.

The company indicates that this integrated response model can lead to operational savings of more than 200 engineering hours monthly for some teams.

NeuBird AI reports adoption across organisations seeking to manage complex, multi-cloud environments characterised by frequent service changes, deployments and evolving workloads.

Preventive Risk Insights operate by scanning telemetry data continuously to surface potential failure patterns, deployment-related vulnerabilities, and underlying systemic risks before they manifest in service-impacting incidents.

The Advanced Context Map, meanwhile, is available as an always-on operational layer, giving teams insight into interrelated service health and helping assess the potential blast radius of systems failures in real time.

The platform’s integration with industry tools is designed to permit organisations to embed NeuBird AI as an operational partner alongside their current development and IT processes without major disruption or retraining. This compatibility extends to automation, with NeuBird Desktop enabling quick responses by leveraging insights for automated repair or escalation pathways.

NeuBird AI co-founder and CEO Gou Rao said: “Production issues often go undetected until they impact services. Platform, SRE and DevOps teams need the ability to anticipate problems before they happen, across organisations of all sizes.

“NeuBird AI enables teams to see around corners, identify risks ahead of impact, prevent incidents before they affect services and resolve incidents in minutes. We deliver an AI teammate that production teams can actually trust. This is the future of enterprise production operations.”

The roll-out of NeuBird AI Falcon is paired with the announcement of a $19.3m funding round led by Xora Innovation, with participation from existing investors Mayfield, StepStone Group, Prosperity7 Ventures and M12, the venture fund backed by Microsoft.

NeuBird AI stated that it will allocate the newly secured capital to accelerate product innovation, scale its go-to-market functions and improving accessibility for enterprise users managing complex, multi-cloud operations.

On the commercial and technical partnership front, NeuBird AI has joined the AWS Generative AI Accelerator and achieved AWS Generative AI Competency in both the Applications and Infrastructure & Data categories.

The company is also a participant in Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, which is backed by M12. These partnerships provide access to the AWS and Azure enterprise customer ecosystems as NeuBird AI seeks to expand regionally and globally.