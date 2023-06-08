Garmin are building on a trusted design. Credit: Zan via Unsplash.

Garmin is the undisputed king of rugged smartwatches.

The battery life on some of the company’s premium devices lasts over 30 days, and features solar charging for added comfort and convenience. The build quality on these devices is also exceptional, featuring titanium casing and sapphire crystal displays. In terms of fitness features these smartwatches are, again, ahead of the competition. With the introduction of the fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro (Gen 2) series, Garmin will maintain its lead in those areas.

New sizes means more customers

The two new smartwatch series feature almost identical updates, with the only exceptions being the improved MIP display on the fenix Pro series and the different size variations on the epix Pro (Gen 2) series, which now comes in three case size options: 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm. Introducing different size options might seem trivial at first thought, but it is a decision that will drive sales of the new epix series.

Unlike the previous generation epix smartwatch that only came in 47mm, the additional size options in the epix Pro (Gen 2) series will considerably expand the marketability of the new series and appeal among consumers who found the previous generations size either too big or too small for their taste. It is, therefore, very positive for Garmin to release the new epix Pro series in three drastically different size variations that cover a much larger consumer base than the previous generation did.

Fitness and health features expanded by Garmin

Garmin expanded on the fitness and health tracking capabilities of both new series by introducing an advanced optimized heart rate sensor for enhanced multisport performance tracking, new preinstalled workout modes, and new fitness level scores in the form of Hill Score and Endurance Score, which provide users with ratings based on their uphill running capabilities and sustained prolonged training endurance levels, respectively.

These new features will help Garmin maintain the competitive edge over rivals in terms of fitness and health tracking capabilities. Both smartwatch series are available now with retail starting at $799.99 for the fenix 7 Pro and $899.99 for the epix Pro (Gen 2) series.