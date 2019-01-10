Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

US Chamber of Commerce delivers 2019 business address

The United States Chamber of Commerce will today deliver its annual State of American Business address.

President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue will provide an update on growth policies that will support “American aspiration, achievement, and innovation” over the coming 12 months.

This will be followed by a press conference held by US Chamber vice president and chief policy officer Neil Bradley.

The address comes amid the government shutdown over President of the United States Donald Trump’s demands for money to build a wall along the southern border. Earlier this week the US Chamber of Commerce warned that the shutdown is “harming the American people, the business community, and the economy”.

Likewise, issues such as the US-China trade war has impacted American tech, with tech giant Apple recently forced to issue a profit warning.

The event is taking place in Washington DC, starting at 2:30pm London time.

Retailers report results follow disappointing Christmas

UK retailers Marks & Spencer and Tesco will today release their results from the fourth quarter of 218, following a number of disappointing reports from their competitors over the past week.

Reduced consumer spending in the lead up to Brexit, which will see the United Kingdom depart the European Union in March, forced a number of retailers to issue profit warnings in Q4. This has only added to the problems that high street retailers are currently facing, which includes keeping up with online retailers such as Amazon.

Despite that, both retailers are expected to have avoided the difficulties that their rivals have faced.

Report calls for Minister of Hunger

An Environmental Audit Committee report will be published today on the Government’s commitment to meet the targets set out by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals on poverty and hunger.

The committee found that the UK’s level of food insecurity is among the worst in Europe, with 19% of under 15s currently under the care of moderately or severely food insecure adults.

With food insecurity in the UK growing, the report will call for the government to appoint a Minister for Hunger to tackle the problem.

It has previously been suggested that technological solutions could be used to produce food on a large enough scale to provide food security across the UK. Vertical farming, for example, allows mass production of fresh produce without requiring large areas of land.