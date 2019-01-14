3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

North American International Auto Show opens

So soon after the Consumer Electronics Show, the automotive industry will be heading across the United States to Detroit, Michigan, for the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), one of the industry’s most important trade events.

The show will only be open to the media for the first three days, when the world’s biggest car manufacturers will unveil their latest innovations and technologies.

Alongside the conference, a separate show, AutoMobili-D, will kick off today. AutoMobili-D will explore industry technology, including topics such as driving mobility technology, smart cities, ride sharing, cybersecurity and autonomous technologies.

NAIAS will run until Sunday, 27 January, at the Cobo Center exhibition space.

Energy leaders discuss renewable future

More than 850 exhibiting companies will be on hand in Abu Dhabi over the next four days to provide a glimpse into the future of energy at the World Future Energy Summit, the Middle East’s leading B2B sustainability event.

The event will focus on innovation in the energy sector, offering insight into the latest technologies and innovations in clean energy and renewables.

The event attracts high-profile industry experts from across the UAE. This year will see the likes of Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of Department of Energy, UAE and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, UAE, in attendance.

Work from home week gets underway

Today sees the start of work from home week, a week-long event designed to promote the benefits of allowing employees to work from home.

Those who work from home face lower transport costs and a better work/life balance. They also benefit from avoiding the typical commute, which is associated with improved sleep and lower stress, particularly given the UK’s straining public transport.

However, working from home can pose issues, particularly around cybersecurity.

Personal devices are increasingly being used both at home and in the workplace, in a practice known as bring your own device (BYOD), but these can pose an increased security risk, both in terms of network security and data breaches.

