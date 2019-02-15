Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

World leaders attend security sector’s answer to Davos

Following the World Economic Forum last month, the world’s leaders will meet once again to discuss global security at the Munich Security Conference 2019.

With tensions between the United States, China and Russia threatening to intensify, leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chinese Communist Party member Yang Jiechi and the current US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

Included in the topics up for discussion are the effects of technological innovations on international security. Cybersecurity will be a particular hot topic, with cyber experts having warned that the lack of rules in cyber warfare is creating a “slippery path”.

The Munich Security Conference 2019 is taking place at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, Munich, over the next three days.

Fake news, blockchain and AI share stage at AAAS

The annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) reaches its fourth day today, with emerging technology set to take centre stage in Washington D.C.

Today’s schedule includes sessions including “Driverless Futures: Disciplines, Sectors, and Geographic Considerations”, “Fighting Fake News: Views from Social and Computational Science” and “How AI and Knowledge Centers are Changing Societal Views of Critical Earth Resources”, as well as sessions on virtual reality, blockchain and genome editing.

Among the speakers will be Kelvin Droegemeier, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the department that recently announced President of the US Donald Trump’s executive order on AI development.

The AAAS annual meeting is currently being held at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington DC, US, and will continue until Sunday.

ASOS updates shareholders following winter blues

Online fashion retailer ASOS will today provide shareholders with a trading update in the wake of a disappointing Christmas period, in which it was forced to issue a profit warning.

While the success of online shopping has seen e-commerce platforms thrive while brick and mortar stores continue to suffer, even the online fashion industry hasn’t been spared. Weakening consumer strength forced fashion retailers to slash prices in the lead up to Christmas, leading to lower than expected revenues.

The profit warning saw the ASOS share price almost halve, falling from above $4,150 to below $2,150 in a matter of weeks. That has since recovered somewhat, climbing back above the $3,000 mark in January. However, investors will be hoping for some good news today to boost share prices further.

