Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Digital leaders talk big data ethics

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, will speak today at the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, an annual meeting to discuss the digital revolution and its impact on society.

Cook’s keynote address will begin at 9:05am London time, while Berners-Lee will take to the stage at 11am to deliver a speech on ethics and the internet.

The six-day conference, which got underway on Sunday, 21 October, will also see video messages aired from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The conference is being held at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, chaired by European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli.

Microsoft announces Q1 results

Microsoft’s stock price has climbed over 27.5% since the start of the year, as the US tech giant prepares to report its earnings from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

The company has forecast revenue of $27.4bn to $28.1bn, equating to year-over-year growth of 13%. Analysts have estimated earnings-per-share of $0.96.

Microsoft’s quarterly earnings reached new heights in Q4 2018. The company recorded $30.1bn in revenue for the quarter, $7.4bn of which was profit. That growth, up $3.3bn on the previous quarter, was fuelled by Microsoft’s successful Azure cloud computing solution, which saw 90% growth year-over-year.

Results will be announced via a conference call with CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood at 10:30am London time.

NASA remarks on mission to Mars

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will deliver remarks on the space agency’s plans to return to the Moon, ahead of a planned mission to Mars, at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida today.

Last month Bridenstine confirmed that that Mars was NASA’s ultimate goal. However, the agency plans to return to the Moon which will serve as a stepping stone on the way to reaching the red planet.

“The Moon is the proving ground, and Mars is the goal,” Bridenstine told the US Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competitiveness last month. “The glory of the Moon is that it’s only a three-day journey home. So we can prove all of the technologies, we can reduce all of the risks, we can try all of the different maturations that are necessary to live and work on another planet.”

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

NASA plans to have American astronauts orbiting the Moon by 2023, with surface missions set to begin in the late 2020s. Crewed missions to Mars are set to begin in the 2030s.

Yesterday’s highlights