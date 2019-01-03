Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Next to deliver post-Christmas retail update

Clothing retailer Next will become one of the first stores to offer an update on trading following a difficult Christmas period in which a number of British retailers, including Asos, Bonmarché and Superdry, were forced to issue profit warnings.

Next will issue its fourth quarter results today after warning that the retail market is subject to “powerful structural and cyclical changes”. The retailer has seen 23% wiped off its value in just over a month. Next shares peaked at £5,182 in the last week of November, but had dipped to £3,979 by the year’s end.

Marks & Spencers, Debenhams and Tesco will follow Next by publishing their own Christmas trading updates next week.

Gove presents post-Brexit farming plans

The United Kingdom’s Environment Secretary will today set out his plans for British farming post-Brexit as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in a few months’ time.

With the final outcome of Brexit negotiations still uncertain, there have been concerns that Brexit could lead to food shortages, given the UK’s reliance on Europe for various products.

Vertical farming, where large amounts of food products are grown in vertically stacked containers, usually aided by technology, has been proposed as a potential solution. However, it is unclear whether vertical farming features in Gove’s Brexit plans.

The panel discussion will take place today at the Oxford Farming Conference, starting at 10:15am London time.

Quadrantids shooting stars fill the skies

An intense meteor shower, known as the Quadrantids, will reach its peak tonight, filling the sky with as many as 80 shooting stars per hour for those in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Quadrantids meteorite shower takes place each year from late December until January 10 as Earth passes through a sheet of debris left behind by asteroid 2003 EH1. As the asteroid passes close to the sun, it heats and causes debris to break off, which burns up as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

With moon pollution currently low, it is thought that this year will offer one of the best opportunities to catch the natural light show.

