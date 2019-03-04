Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Cryptopia users count their losses

Users of the Cryptopia cryptocurrency exchange will finally see how much they lost as a result of the $16m breach that occurred in January.

The exchange was pulled offline to “assess damages”, which many first suspected pointed to an exit scam, where an exchange shuts down unexpectedly, taking the cryptocurrency held within it with it.

However, Cryptopia will re-open today as a read-only web page after law enforcement granted Cryptopia permission to continue trading.

While trading could recommence, the platform has said that it would be “extremely reckless for us to do this until we can fully identify the losses and ensure that the balance is absolutely secure”. It is currently unclear when users will regain access to their funds.

Tel Aviv Fintech Week gets underway

Tel Aviv Fintech Week gets underway today, with blockchain and cryptocurrency set to take centre stage in Israel.

The likes of Yael Rozencwajg, CEO of Blockchain Israel, Ronen Siman Tov, the CTO of IBM’s Alpha Zone Accelerator, and Rahav Shalom Revivo, the Fintech & Cyber Innovation Manager at the Israeli Ministry of Finance, will take to the stage throughout the day. Topics on the agenda include Security Token Offerings, blockchain regulation, and the future of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Tel Aviv Fintech Week is taking place at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange over the next three days. Day two will focus on developments in fintech, while day three will explore the fintech industry, focusing on issues such as diversity.

MPs discuss making the government digital

Members of the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Committee will today hold an evidence session as part of its enquiry into digital transformation across government services.

The enquiry was set up to look into the progress of government digital services, the areas that need further development and how the UK compares against other countries for embracing new technologies.

It will also look into how prepared UK government services are for cybersecurity threats. This comes after experts warned that the UK is likely to face a critical national infrastructure attack this year.

The committee will hear from the likes of Kevin Cunnington, Director General of the Government Digital Service, Simon McKinnon, Interim Chief Digital and Information Officer for the Department for Work and Pensions, and Oliver Dowden, Minister for Implementation for the Cabinet Office, today.

The session is taking place in Westminster, London, starting at 1:15pm local time.