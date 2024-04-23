Veritas, a multi-cloud data management company, has announced new AI-powered advancements to strengthen its cyber resilience in response to rapidly evolving AI-driven ransomware attacks using.
Veritas has launched a self-defending data protection solution, which it claims is the first of its kind.
Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Alta Data Protection continuously monitor and defend enterprises against threats from compromised data protection user credentials.
The program automatically detects anomalies in administrative user behaviour, as well as automatically adjusts security parameters—such as multifactor authentication and multi-person authentication—to lock down access to data and protect it against attacks.
“Ransomware attacks are changing and using more AI driven methods to attack the humans operating the systems, to corrupt backup data using the stolen credentials of administrators,” said Richard Wainwright, Veritas UK & Ireland Field CTO.
“By using AI to fight against AI, this new solution is the industry’s first self-learning behaviour monitoring solution that makes it possible for businesses to detect and respond to threats faster and, in turn, boost their cyber resiliency,” he added.
The company has also launched a new GenAI assistant, Vertias Alta Copilot, which aims to simplify enterprise data management. It can create sophisticated reports to monitor data protection infrastructure, identify cyber vulnerabilities and assist with complex data management tasks.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027, a CAGR of 80%.