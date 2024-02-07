NinjaOne, a US-based IT platform specialising in endpoint management, security, and visibility, has raised $231.5m in its Series C funding round.
The investment, which valued the company at $1.9bn, was led by ICONIQ Growth.
Other investors such as Snowflake chairman and CEO Frank Slootman, and Datadog president Amit Agarwal also participated in the round.
Endpoints are critical to organisational operations, yet they pose significant risks in terms of productivity, security, and costs.
NinjaOne addresses these challenges by automating endpoint management.
The platform is currently utilised by over 17,000 customers worldwide.
NinjaOne said the new investment will bolster its customer success and support, drive product innovation, and support growth as the endpoint management category increasingly adopts automation.
Founded in 2013 by CEO Sal Sferlazza and president and CFO Chris Matarese, NinjaOne was initially created to aid managed service providers (MSPs) in transitioning from outdated remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions.
Since then, the company has expanded its services to manage more than seven million endpoints for both MSP and internal IT teams.
NinjaOne’s global reach is said to extend to more than 80 countries, serving a clientele that includes Hello Fresh, Network Coverage, Nissan, NVIDIA, Pabst Brewing Company, Prime Care Technologies, the State of California, and the University of Oxford.
The platform offers endpoint backup, multi-tenant MSP backup, one-click remote support control, and integration with numerous IT and security technologies.
Sferlazza said: “ICONIQ Growth’s investment in NinjaOne is being used to make our customers more successful. We are quadrupling down on customer support, heavily investing in platform and product innovation to solve and automate more use cases, and ensuring the business can scale to meet our customers’ needs.”
ICONIQ Growth, NinjaOne’s newest investor, has made meaningful investments in some of the world’s largest technology companies including Adyen, Datadog, GitLab, Miro, Snowflake, and more.
ICONIQ Growth general partner Roy Luo said: “Under Sal and Chris’s exceptional leadership, NinjaOne has demonstrated impressive product velocity, leading to increased market share, geographic expansion, and customer growth.
“We are thrilled to support their dynamic energy, relentless commitment to customer success, and continued growth trajectory via our global platform.”