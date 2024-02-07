NinjaOne automates endpoint management. Credit: 3rdtimeluckystudio/Shutterstock.

NinjaOne, a US-based IT platform specialising in endpoint management, security, and visibility, has raised $231.5m in its Series C funding round.

The investment, which valued the company at $1.9bn, was led by ICONIQ Growth.

Other investors such as Snowflake chairman and CEO Frank Slootman, and Datadog president Amit Agarwal also participated in the round.

Endpoints are critical to organisational operations, yet they pose significant risks in terms of productivity, security, and costs.

NinjaOne addresses these challenges by automating endpoint management.

The platform is currently utilised by over 17,000 customers worldwide.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

NinjaOne said the new investment will bolster its customer success and support, drive product innovation, and support growth as the endpoint management category increasingly adopts automation.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Sal Sferlazza and president and CFO Chris Matarese, NinjaOne was initially created to aid managed service providers (MSPs) in transitioning from outdated remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions.

Since then, the company has expanded its services to manage more than seven million endpoints for both MSP and internal IT teams.

NinjaOne’s global reach is said to extend to more than 80 countries, serving a clientele that includes Hello Fresh, Network Coverage, Nissan, NVIDIA, Pabst Brewing Company, Prime Care Technologies, the State of California, and the University of Oxford.

The platform offers endpoint backup, multi-tenant MSP backup, one-click remote support control, and integration with numerous IT and security technologies.

Sferlazza said: “ICONIQ Growth’s investment in NinjaOne is being used to make our customers more successful. We are quadrupling down on customer support, heavily investing in platform and product innovation to solve and automate more use cases, and ensuring the business can scale to meet our customers’ needs.”

ICONIQ Growth, NinjaOne’s newest investor, has made meaningful investments in some of the world’s largest technology companies including Adyen, Datadog, GitLab, Miro, Snowflake, and more.

ICONIQ Growth general partner Roy Luo said: “Under Sal and Chris’s exceptional leadership, NinjaOne has demonstrated impressive product velocity, leading to increased market share, geographic expansion, and customer growth.

“We are thrilled to support their dynamic energy, relentless commitment to customer success, and continued growth trajectory via our global platform.”