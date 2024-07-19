The funding round investors including Walden Catalyst and Temasek, with M&G Investments joining as a co-investor. Credit: Nearfield Instruments B.V.

The Netherlands-based semiconductor gear manufacturing startup Nearfield Instruments has successfully concluded a €135m ($147m) Series-C funding round.

The company plans to utilise this investment to expand its product portfolio as well increase production capacity.

The funding round, which was oversubscribed, attracted major investors including American venture capital company Walden Catalyst and Singaporean investment company Temasek.

Asset manager M&G Investments also participated in the funding round as a co-investor through its Catalyst strategy.

The round also saw participation from current investors Invest-NL, Innovation Industries, and ING.

Established in 2016 as a spin-off from the Netherlands research institute TNO, Nearfield has been at the forefront of addressing metrology and inspection challenges in the semiconductor industry.

The company’s nanometrology solutions are designed for advanced 3D memory and logic devices, offering in-line, non-destructive process control.

Nearfield said its QUADRA 3D metrology system provides high-throughput, non-destructive, and high-resolution metrology capabilities.

This system is already validated and in use for high-volume manufacturing by some of the major chip manufacturers.

With a workforce of 170 employees and offices in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Nearfield is strategically positioned to serve prominent customers, such as Samsung Electronics.

Nearfield Instruments co-founder and CEO Dr Hamed Sadeghian said: “We are thrilled that Nearfield’s’ QUADRA 3D metrology system has been fully integrated into the first major high-volume semiconductor manufacturing fab. This milestone solidifies our pioneering role in advancing critical metrology for leading-edge nodes.

“With significant contributions from investment leaders, we are well positioned to meet the growing demand for Metrology and Inspection in the coming decade. This funding will enable us to ramp up production capacity, expand our product portfolio, and strengthen our position as a key player in the semiconductor equipment industry.”

The company’s growth is anticipated to contribute significantly to the Netherlands semiconductor manufacturing industry’s projected global revenue of $1trn by 2029.