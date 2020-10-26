Nokia has won a 5G contract on its home patch with Finnish Shared Network Ltd in a deal to upgrade the network provider’s infrastructure across northern and eastern parts of Finland.

Under the terms of the deal, Nokia will supply radio access network (RAN) equipment, which is responsible for connecting devices with the core network. This will include upgrades to 2G, 3G and 4G RAN equipment, in addition to deploying the new 5G network.

All existing base stations, base station controllers and radio network controllers will also be modernised. Deployment work will begin in 2021 and the overhaul is slated to be completed by the end of 2023. Nokia will also provide managed services over the three-year rollout.

Finnish Shared Network – a joint venture between Finnish telecoms firms DNA and Telia – said the upgrade would allow it to future-proof its infrastructure.

The deal brings Nokia’s commercial 5G engagements to 160 and its commercial 5G deals to 101. To date, Nokia has deployed 36 live 5G networks.

Tommi Uitto, president, mobile networks, Nokia, said the Finnish firm took “great pride in being selected as the trusted partner to modernise Finnish Shared Network’s infrastructure and pave the way to a 5G-enabled future for its customers”.

Antti Jokinen, CEO of Finnish Shared Network, said: “Aside from the radio and IP connectivity equipment we needed as part of our 5G network deployment, Nokia’s wide range of managed services and impeccable global reputation meant it stood out as a reliable vendor to help us future proof our infrastructure investment.

“We look forward to cooperating with the Nokia team to provide 5G-enabled services in the very near future in an efficient manner.”

Nokia and rival Ericsson have continued to snap up 5G contracts as countries phase out Huawei equipment due to security concerns raised by the US and Australia. Huawei strongly rejects the claims.

Last week competition between telcos reached new heights when Nokia revealed plans to deploy a wireless 4G network on the Moon in a partnership with NASA, which aims to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon in the 2030s.

Read more: 5G to fuel $8tn addition to global economy: Nokia