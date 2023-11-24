Nokia saw the highest growth of 142% in patent filings and 123% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 67% and grants by 93%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Nokia‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Nokia has been focused on protecting inventions in European Patent Office (E/P) with 488 publications in Q3 2023

The European Patent Office (E/P) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 26% filings and 27% grants. The United States(US), European Patent Office (E/P), China(CN), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) (WO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Nokia is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Nokia has 34% of its grants in China(CN), 28% in United States(US), and 27% in European Patent Office (E/P).

Bayer could be the strongest competitor for Nokia

In terms of grant share, Nokia stands in twelve position among its competitors. Bayer and BASF secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to electronic warfare and machine learning lead Nokia's portfolio

Nokia has the highest number of patents in electronic warfare followed by, machine learning and cybersecurity. For electronic warfare, nearly 17% of patents were filed and 9% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Wireless networking related patents lead Nokia portfolio followed by communications, and wireless access

Nokia has highest number of patents in wireless networking followed by communications, wireless access, network & communications and terminals, monitors & appliances. For wireless networking, nearly 24% of patents were filed and 19% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



