North America is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry AI roles

North America extended its dominance for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in North America made up 56.1% of total AI jobs – up from 53.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 49.5% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 52.2% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by China (up 0.7 percentage points), Germany (0.7), and the United Kingdom (0.399999999999999).

The top country for AI roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 52.2% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the tech industry?

Some 3.7% of all tech industry AI roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by Redmond (United States) with 2.5%, Santa Clara (United States) with 2.2%, and Austin (United States) with 2.1%.