North America extended its dominance for Internet of Things (IoT) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending August.

The number of roles in North America made up 42.8% of total IoT jobs, up from 37.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.8 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData. The company tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include IoT, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels and, importantly, where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT roles in technology?

The fastest growing country was Ireland, which saw 2.2% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending May last year, increasing to 5.6 per cent in the three months ending August this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 3.09 percentage points), India (up 2.4), and Canada (up 2.4).

The top country for IoT roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 37.3% of all roles in the three months ending August.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in technology?

Some 2.3% of all tech industry IoT roles were advertised in San Jose, United States, in the three months ending August – more than any other city.

That was followed by Washington D.C., United States, with 2.3%, Toronto, Canada, with 1.9% and Budapest, Hungary, with 1.5%.