North America extended its dominance for robotics hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending September.

The number of roles posted in North America made up 47.8% of total robotics jobs advertised during the period, up from 44.1% in the same quarter last year.

Europe followed the States. It saw a 3.6 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData. The company tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 41.8% of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 44.6% in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by the Netherlands (up 1.7 percentage points), France (up 1.2), and China (up one).

The top country for robotics roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 44.6% of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the tech industry?

Some 4.1 per cent of all tech industry robotics roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 4.1%, Mountain View (United States) with 2.8%, and Reading (United States) with 2.4%.