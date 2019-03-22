North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 8.3% in deal activity during February 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 614 technology industry deals worth $27.3bn were announced for the region in February 2019, against the 12-month average of 567 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2019 with 373 transactions, representing a 60.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 194 deals, followed by private equity deals with 47 transactions, respectively capturing a 31.6% and 7.7% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $17.78bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $5.75bn and $3.77bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 65.8% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $17.97bn, against the overall value of $27.3bn recorded for the month. The top announced North America technology deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Hellman & Friedman’s $11bn private equity deal with The Ultimate Software Group.

In second place was the $3.7bn private equity deal with Ellie Mae by Thoma Bravo and in third place was Thoma Bravo’s $1.5bn private equity deal with ConnectWise.

The $940m venture financing of Nuro by SoftBank Vision Fund and Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of Solium Capital for $828.23m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.