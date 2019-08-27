North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 16.3% in deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template23_Monthly_7_2019_technology___North_America_Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 570 technology industry deals worth $20.71bn were announced for the region in July 2019, against the 12-month average of 681 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in July 2019 with 342 transactions, representing a 60% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 182 deals, followed by private equity deals with 46 transactions, respectively capturing a 31.9% and 8.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $10.06bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $6.9bn and $3.75bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 60.9% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $12.6bn, against the overall value of $20.71bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

2) The $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Cisco Systems’ $2.6bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

4) The $1.3bn private equity deal with Park Place Technologies by Charlesbank Capital Partners

5) KKR Americas XII Fund’s asset transaction with Corel for $1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.