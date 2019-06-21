North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 4% in deal activity during May 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 681 technology industry deals worth $29.92bn were announced for the region in May 2019, against the 12-month average of 655 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2019 with 411 transactions, representing a 60.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 208 deals, followed by private equity deals with 62 transactions, respectively capturing a 30.5% and 9.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $19.6bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $5.79bn and $4.52bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 63.9% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $19.1bn, against the overall value of $29.92bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings.

In second place was the $1.35bn private equity deal with Frontier Communications by Searchlight Capital Partners and WaveDivision Capital and in third place was Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $1.3bn acquisition of Cray.

The $1.15bn private equity deal with GM Cruise by General Motors, Honda Motor, SoftBank Vision Fund and T. Rowe Price Associates and Genstar Capital’s private equity deal with Prometheus Group Enterprises for $1bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.