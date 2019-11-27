North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 11.9% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1844 deals worth $62.23bn were announced for the region during Q3 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 2094 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q3 2019 with 1139, representing a 61.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 567 deals, followed by private equity deals with 138 transactions, respectively capturing a 30.8% and 7.5% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $36.21bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $13.98bn and $12.04bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 38.1% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $23.7bn, against the overall value of $62.23bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Broadcom’s $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec

2) The $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US by DISH Network

3) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar

4) The $2.7bn acquisition of Pivotal Software by VMware

5) Cisco Systems’ acquisition of Acacia Communications for $2.6bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

