North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 15.6% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1846 deals worth $71.31bn were announced for the region during Q4 2019, against the last four-quarter average of 2187 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2019 with 1108, representing a 60.02% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 607 deals, followed by private equity deals with 131 transactions, respectively capturing a 32.9% and 7.1% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $37.7bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $19.32bn and $14.29bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 38.6% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $27.51bn, against the overall value of $71.31bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flutter Entertainment’s $9.16bn acquisition of The Stars Group

2) The $6bn private equity deal with Tech Data by Apollo Global Management

3) Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners’ $4.3bn private equity deal with LogMeIn

4) The $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub by viagogo

5) PayPal Holdings’ acquisition of Honey Science for $4bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.