North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 11.0% in November 2022

North America witnessed an 11.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.72% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.18% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering an increase of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 53.64% in November 2022, a 37.71% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 15.74% in November 2022, marking a 1.28% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 15.66% in November 2022, a 30.29% drop from October 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.93% in November 2022, a 32.81% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 27.55% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during November 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 1,555 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 142.59% over the previous month, followed by HCL Technologies with 952 jobs and a 2.37% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 578 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 469 jobs, recorded a 9.97% drop and a 22.35% drop, respectively, while ServiceNow recorded a 41.67% increase with 391 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 88.43% share in November 2022, a 31.92% decrease over October 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.76% share, down 28.91% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.81% share, a drop of 33.55% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.74%, down by 33.85% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.9% share, registered a decline of 23.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.64% share, down 38.6% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.72%, recording a month-on-month decline of 60.82%.