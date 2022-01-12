North America witnessed a 5.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 3.76% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 28.03% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering a decrease of 0.4% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 68.54% in December 2021, a 25.28% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 10.29% in December 2021, marking a 13.06% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.59% in December 2021, a 0.66% rise from November 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.77% in December 2021, a 15.78% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 4.46% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during December 2021 over previous month.

AT&T posted 1,474 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered an increase of 21.02% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 1,380 jobs and a 49.8% drop. Meta Platforms with 1,262 IT jobs and Plantronics with 923 jobs, recorded an 84.5% rise and a 19.53% drop, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded an 111.09% increase with 914 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 91.38% share in December 2021, a 21.85% decrease over November 2021. Canada featured next with a 7.38% share, down 22.95% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.25% share, a drop of 32.03% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.99%, down by 24.04% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 33.11% share, registered a decline of 24.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.33% share, down 5.81% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.56%, recording a month-on-month decline of 31.34%.