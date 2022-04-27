North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity rises 0.4% in March 2022

North America witnessed a 0.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen an increase of 1.01% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.91% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 68.72% in March 2022, a 4.69% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.11% in March 2022, marking a 0.48% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.54% in March 2022, a 1.25% drop from February 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.21% in March 2022, a 4.96% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 11.57% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during March 2022 over previous month.

Dell Technologies posted 1,186 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered an increase of 170.16% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 1,019 jobs and a 12.61% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 977 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 946 jobs, recorded a 7.13% rise and a 9.99% drop, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded a 4.62% decline with 867 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 88.05% share in March 2022, a 5.18% decrease over February 2022. Canada featured next with a 9.83% share, up 20.24% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.12% share, a drop of 0.16% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.64%, down by 3.77% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.95% share, registered a growth of 1.32% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.74% share, down 10.14% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 21.4%.