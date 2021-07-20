North America witnessed a 2.7% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an decrease of 0.21% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.32% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 1.15% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 64.93% in June 2021, a 2.84% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.77% in June 2021, marking a 7.17% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 9.14% in June 2021, an 8.28% growth from May 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.77% in June 2021, a 6.9% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 13.92% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during June 2021 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 1,454 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 4.45% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 1,006 jobs and a 29.31% growth. Dell Technologies with 805 IT jobs and HCL Technologies with 778 jobs, recorded a 1.9% growth and a 14.58% increase, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 33.92% an increase with 687 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.5% share in June 2021, a 0.33% decline over May 2021. Canada featured next with an 11.61% share, down 0.23% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 1.89% share, a growth of 12.42% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.88%, down by 16.24% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.45% share, a growth of 31.92% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.89% share, up 34.99% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.78%, recording a month-on-month growth of 12.57%.