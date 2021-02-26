North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.24% in cybersecurity deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 43 technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $8.78bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 49 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 18 transactions, representing a 41.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 17 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 39.5% and 18.6% share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $7.74bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $654.48m and $387.5m, respectively.

North America technology industry cybersecurity deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for 97.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity deals stood at $8.56bn, against the overall value of $8.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Peraton’s $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta

2) The $640m acquisition deal with Kount by Equifax

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $525m venture financing of Lacework

4) The $150m private equity deal with Tanium by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

5) Francisco Partners Management and NightDragon Security’s private equity deal with Iboss Inc for $145m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.