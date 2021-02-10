North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 9.15% in cloud deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 129 technology industry cloud deals worth $42.36bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 142 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in December 2020 with 62 transactions, representing a 48.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 51 deals, followed by private equity deals with 16 transactions, respectively capturing a 39.5% and 12.4% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $30.67bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $10.21bn and $1.48bn, respectively.

North America technology industry cloud deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for 95.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $40.35bn, against the overall value of $42.36bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

2) The $10.2bn private equity deal with RealPage by Thoma Bravo

3) Honeywell International’s $1.3bn acquisition of Sparta Systems

4) The $715m acquisition of Arena Solutions by PTC

5) Lightspeed POS’s acquisition of Upserve for $430m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.