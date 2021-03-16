North America’s technology industry saw a rise of 11.10% in deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by TPG Capital’s $7.8bn acquisition of DirecTV and U-Verse TV, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 771 technology industry deals worth $58.59bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 694 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 423 transactions, representing a 54.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 295 deals, followed by private equity deals with 53 transactions, respectively capturing a 38.3% and 6.9% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $27.52bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $19.09bn and $11.98bn, respectively.

North America technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 50% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $29.27bn, against the overall value of $58.59bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) TPG Capital’s $7.8bn private equity deal with DirecTV and U-Verse TV

2) The $6.5bn acquisition deal with Coherent by II-VI

3) MKS Instruments’ $6.17bn acquisition of Coherent

4) The $6bn private equity deal with CoreLogic by Insight Partners and Stone Point Capital

5) Evergreen Coast Capital and Veritas Capital Management II’s private equity deal with Cubic for $2.8bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.